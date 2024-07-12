Saudi Airlines flight escaped major accident at Peshawar Airport

KARACHI: The flight 792 of Saudi Airlines has escaped major accident at Peshawar Airport. According to the details, the flight 792 of Saudi Airlines has experienced a fire in its left landing gear while maneuvering near the runway.

PCAA spokesman confirmed that the flight, which originated from Riyadh and was carrying 276 passengers and 21 crew members, was approaching the runway when the incident occurred.

He said that the Air Traffic Controller quickly alerted the pilot, who promptly activated the emergency response procedure.

The Fire and Rescue Services team responded swiftly, arriving on the scene in time to extinguish the fire and prevent a major accident. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft using the inflatable slide.

