AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Markets Print 2024-07-12

China shares rebound on short-selling curbs

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:48am

HONG KONG: China stocks rebounded on Thursday after the securities regulator announced further curbs on short-selling to bolster market sentiment. Hong Kong stocks also jumped.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday that securities re-lending - in which brokers borrow shares for clients to short sell - would be suspended, while margin requirements would be raised for short-sellers.

The regulator also said it would further restrict high-frequency trading to ensure a fair market.

The measures came after a disappointing June consumer inflation print further dampened stock market performance following two months of losses.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.06% at 2,970.39. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.14%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.67%, the consumer staples sector up 1.91%, the real estate index up 2.09% and the healthcare sub-index up 2.78%.

New energy stocks advanced 3.6% to lead the gains. Indexes tracking smaller firms outperformed as the short-selling curbs and restrictions on high-frequency trading benefit mid- and smallcaps more. Shenzhen index ended up 2.35% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.06%. CSI 2000 jumped as much as 3.4%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 360.66 points or 2.06% at 17,832.33. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.93% to 6,371.78.

The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 2.7%.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1%, while the IT sector rose 2.09%, the financial sector ended 1.97% higher and the property sector rose 2.95%.

China shares CSI300 Index

