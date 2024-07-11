AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jul, 2024 04:32pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Thursday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs246,800 after a single-day gain of Rs1,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs211,591 after it registered an increase of Rs1,029, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs600 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,382 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at at Rs2,900 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

