Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered a marginal increase in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs245,600 after it gained Rs600 on Wednesday.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,562 after it inched up by Rs514 during the day, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,372 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.