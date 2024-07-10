AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,512 Decreased By -86.7 (-1.01%)
BR30 27,168 Decreased By -444 (-1.61%)
KSE100 79,927 Decreased By -744.8 (-0.92%)
KSE30 25,484 Decreased By -269.9 (-1.05%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2024 01:15pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered a marginal increase in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs245,600 after it gained Rs600 on Wednesday.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,562 after it inched up by Rs514 during the day, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,372 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices global market gold price gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Relief announced for protected power consumers: Country has navigated hard times, says PM

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Oil slips on easing US Gulf supply concerns, weak China inflation

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

Read more stories