AGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.87%)
AIRLINK 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.84%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
DFML 43.12 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
HUBC 164.25 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (3.73%)
HUMNL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.84%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.93%)
NBP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.05%)
OGDC 132.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
PAEL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PPL 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.84%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
SEARL 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.99%)
TPLP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TREET 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,533 Increased By 19.5 (0.23%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By 198.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 80,004 Increased By 106.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,532 Increased By 64.2 (0.25%)
Markets

South African rand gains, focus on US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 02:34pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stronger in early trading on Thursday, as investors focused on key US inflation data for hints on the future interest rate path of the world’s biggest economy.

At 0753 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0650 against the dollar , around 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

“Ahead of both local and US data today, look for ranges to continue,” said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

Markets will focus on inflation data out of the US on Thursday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate path.

US inflation has been improving in recent months and earlier this week Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that “more good data would strengthen” the case for central bank interest rate cuts.

“Bets on a September rate cut have climbed to 75% as the Fed walks a tightrope between keeping rates higher for longer at the risk of pushing the economy into a recession,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The rand often takes cues from global drivers like US monetary policy in addition to local data points. Locally, Statistics South Africa will publish May’s mining data at around 0930 GMT and manufacturing data at around 1100 GMT.

South African rand gains on weaker dollar, focus on Fed rate path

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index last traded around 0.5% stronger in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 9.715%.

South African rand

