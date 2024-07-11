AGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.87%)
AIRLINK 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.84%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
DFML 43.12 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
HUBC 164.25 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (3.73%)
HUMNL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.84%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.93%)
NBP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.05%)
OGDC 132.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
PAEL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PPL 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.84%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
SEARL 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.99%)
TPLP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TREET 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,533 Increased By 19.5 (0.23%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By 198.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 80,004 Increased By 106.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,532 Increased By 64.2 (0.25%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major Gulf markets steady ahead of US inflation test

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 02:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Thursday, while the Saudi market was slightly lower, as traders counted down to US data later in the day that is expected to show inflation easing which should pave the way for rate cuts as soon as September.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill overnight that “more good data” would build the case for the US central bank to cut interest rates.

Futures pricing implies about a 75% chance of a cut in September.

Economists forecast annual US CPI slowed to 3.1% in June from 3.3% in May.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, helped by a 1.7% rise in budget airliner Air Arabia.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%. Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - gained as crude stocks fell after US refineries ramped up processing and as gasoline inventories eased, signalling stronger demand.

The Qatari benchmark rose 0.1%, with Qatar Gas Transport gaining 0.7%.

Gulf markets subdued on oil, ahead of earnings

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco expects to raise $6 billion from its three-part bond sale on Wednesday, the oil company’s first foray into the debt markets in three years, a document showed. Aramco shares were up 0.2%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

200 characters

Most major Gulf markets steady ahead of US inflation test

Govt decides to wind up Pak-PWD

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

Oil prices rise as crude, gasoline inventories ease

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

Read more stories