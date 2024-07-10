AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,513 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,897 Decreased By -775.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 25,468 Decreased By -286.4 (-1.11%)
Gulf markets subdued on oil, ahead of earnings

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 06:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended subdued on Wednesday in the run up to quarterly earning season as oil prices declined, although growing bets of imminent U.S. rate cuts improved sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed flat, following four sessions of gains.

The Saudi bourse market experienced limited movements today, remaining relatively flat as the market continues its uncertain trajectory within a price range, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Saudi Aramco has begun a three-part bond sale, news service IFR reported on Wednesday, which could raise at least $3 billion, a source with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

Shares of the oil giant Aramco were down 0.2%.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.1%, helped by a 1.3% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp.

Gulf markets end mixed ahead of Fed chair’s testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks to Congress that the U.S. is “no longer an overheated economy” with a job market that has cooled from its pandemic-era extremes and is, in many ways, back where it was before the health crisis, suggesting that the case for interest rate cuts is becoming stronger.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed flat.

According to Dahrieh, some uncertainty has persisted in Abu Dhabi over the last three sessions, influenced by a decline in oil market prices, limiting the possibility of a rebound in the Saudi market.

Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept its growth forecast for oil demand unchanged for this year and next. Meanwhile, U.S. crude and gasoline inventories likely fell last week.

Brent futures were down 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $84.55 a barrel at 1212 GMT, after falling 1.3% in the previous session.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped 0.6%, hit by a 1% fall in Talaat Mostafa Holding.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     closed flat at 11,784
 ABU DHABI        was flat at 9,138
 DUBAI            added 0.1% to 4,080
 QATAR            closed flat at 10,162
 EGYPT            lost 0.6% to 28,288
 BAHRAIN          was down 0.3% to 1,995
 OMAN             rose 0.1% to 4,696
 KUWAIT           lost 0.3% to 7,718
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

