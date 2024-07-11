AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.33%)
Systems Ltd hosts British HC

LAHORE: Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading provider of IT and IT-Enabled Services in Pakistan, had the distinct honor of hosting a visit from British Deputy High Commissioner and Director of Trade Pakistan, Sarah Mooney.

Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, warmly welcomed British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney, along with Sarah Peng - Trade Manager. The meeting facilitated valuable discussions on ongoing collaborations between the UK and Pakistan in the IT sector, as well as outlining plans for Systems Limited.

Hosting High Commissioner was a privilege for us at Systems Limited, remarked Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD at Systems Limited.

