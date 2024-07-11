AGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

PITB concludes blood camp drive

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has concluded its two-day blood camp drive, organized in collaboration with Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) and the Red Crescent Society Pakistan.

The initiative was aimed at supporting children suffering from Thalassemia by collecting blood donations, said PITB here on Wednesday. During the drive, complementary tests for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, HB and Blood Group, and Syphilis were conducted for all blood donors.

Numerous employees from PITB and tenants of ASTP participated in the noble cause. This Blood Donation Drive, a regular activity for PITB, has consistently received overwhelming support; held at least twice a year, the event is managed by PITB’s HR wing.

Commenting on the event, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the overwhelming response from the employees demonstrates the spirit of cooperation and humanitarianism within our community. “We are proud to contribute to this noble cause and will continue to organize such initiatives to make a positive impact.”

The Red Crescent team commended the PITB’s efforts, presenting medals and certificates to the organizing members of the PITB HR Wing for their successful execution of the drive.

