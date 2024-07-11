PFA disposes of 900kg mangoes

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 900 kilograms of mangoes on Wednesday for using calcium carbide (CaC2) to artificially ripen the fruit.

Calcium carbide is a banned substance often placed in mango boxes to hasten ripening. The action was taken during Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin’s visit to Kahna Nau Fruit Mandi.

Accompanied by food safety teams, Minister Yasin stated that the PFA acted against food business operators (FBOs) upon discovering packets of banned calcium carbide in mango shipments. He emphasized that this hazardous chemical is used to meet the high demand for summer mangoes but poses health risks and lacks nutritional value.

Yasin reaffirmed the PFA’s commitment to impartial fruit quality checks across Lahore and the entire province, as mandated by the Chief Minister. He stressed that ensuring nutritious and safe food remains the PFA’s top priority, aligning with the vision of a “Healthy Punjab” championed by the chief minister.

