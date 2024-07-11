AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.33%)
AIRLINK 94.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.68%)
DGKC 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.63 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.6%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 155.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.75%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
PRL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TREET 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
UNITY 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.17%)
BR30 27,126 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 79,817 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,422 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Governor vows to improve governance, standard of universities

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his resolve to play his role for improving the governance and raising the standard of universities in the province in his capacity as chancellor.

He said this while talking to the former Minister of State for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Mehreen Anwar Raja who called on him, here at Governor House Wednesday. In the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the development of the tourism sector were discussed.

The governor said that economic development will bring prosperity to the country and everyone should play a positive role for the betterment of the country. He said that the development of tourist places in the province of Punjab will create employment opportunities for the local people.

Mehreen Anwar Raja said that there is a lot of potential for tourism in Murree, Kahota, Kotli Sattian and Kallar Saidan. She underscored the need to tap in to tourism potential of these areas to boost economy.

