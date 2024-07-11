Governor vows to improve governance, standard of universities

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his resolve to play his role for improving the governance and raising the standard of universities in the province in his capacity as chancellor.

He said this while talking to the former Minister of State for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Mehreen Anwar Raja who called on him, here at Governor House Wednesday. In the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the development of the tourism sector were discussed.

The governor said that economic development will bring prosperity to the country and everyone should play a positive role for the betterment of the country. He said that the development of tourist places in the province of Punjab will create employment opportunities for the local people.

Mehreen Anwar Raja said that there is a lot of potential for tourism in Murree, Kahota, Kotli Sattian and Kallar Saidan. She underscored the need to tap in to tourism potential of these areas to boost economy.

