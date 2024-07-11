Court approves prosecution’s plea seeking transfer of case against Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday approved a prosecution’s plea seeking the transfer of the illegal weapons and liquor case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to another judge.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand while hearing the prosecution’s application approved the plea and transferred the illegal weapons and liquor case against Gandapur from civil judge Sohib Bilal to judicial magistrate ShaistaKundi.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client which the court has approved.

The prosecutor, while arguing before the court, requested the court to transfer this case to another judge for dispensation of justice.

To this, Gandapur’s counsel, Raja Zahoor advocate said that the prosecution has not expressed no-confidence in the application. Stamp paper has not been attached with the application, he said, adding that there is nothing about the conduct of the judicial magistrate in the petition.

