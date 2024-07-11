AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.51%)
AIRLINK 94.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.9%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.76%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
NBP 51.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.29%)
OGDC 132.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
PAEL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
PRL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TRG 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,501 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,143 Decreased By -71 (-0.26%)
KSE100 79,799 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 25,419 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Court approves prosecution’s plea seeking transfer of case against Gandapur

Fazal Sher Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday approved a prosecution’s plea seeking the transfer of the illegal weapons and liquor case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to another judge.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand while hearing the prosecution’s application approved the plea and transferred the illegal weapons and liquor case against Gandapur from civil judge Sohib Bilal to judicial magistrate ShaistaKundi.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client which the court has approved.

The prosecutor, while arguing before the court, requested the court to transfer this case to another judge for dispensation of justice.

To this, Gandapur’s counsel, Raja Zahoor advocate said that the prosecution has not expressed no-confidence in the application. Stamp paper has not been attached with the application, he said, adding that there is nothing about the conduct of the judicial magistrate in the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur local court

Comments

200 characters

