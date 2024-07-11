‘Modi’s visit to Russia: likely impact on Pakistan’

This is apropos my letter to the Editor titled ‘Modi’s visit to Russia: impact on Pakistan’ carried by the newspaper yesterday through which I would like to add to my argument in this regard. Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, in my view, could also impact regional stability. If India and Russia align more closely on regional security issues, it might affect the security dynamics in South Asia, particularly concerning Afghanistan and the broader implications for counter-terrorism efforts. China, as Pakistan’s closest ally, will be closely watching the developments from Modi’s visit. Any shifts in the Russia-India relationship could influence China’s strategic approach towards South Asia. If Russia and India strengthen their ties, China might reinforce its support for Pakistan to counterbalance India’s influence. China’s BRI projects, including CPEC, are critical to its global strategy. Any perceived threats to these projects from India’s actions, potentially supported by stronger India-Russia relations, could prompt China to increase its economic and military support to Pakistan.

Modi’s visit might also influence Pakistan’s diplomatic strategies. Pakistan may intensify its efforts to highlight India’s human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its involvement in terrorism in international forums. Additionally, Pakistan might seek to strengthen its alliances with other countries, including leveraging its relationships with China and potentially Russia, to counterbalance India’s diplomatic moves. This visit may not only create additional challenges for Pakistan but may also create new opportunities therefore Pakistan should calibrate its foreign policy objectives, trade, investment, business and security strategies to effectively safeguard its interests and capitalize on new opportunities emerging from the current geopolitical landscape. I will be adding to my argument through my next letter to the Editor tomorrow.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024