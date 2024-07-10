Karachi United, Swindon Town FC join hands

LAHORE: In an industry first and a major move for football in Pakistan, Pakistan’s premier football club Karachi United Football Club and the United Kingdom’s Swindon Town Football Club have entered into an exciting partnership, facilitated by Prospect Pakistan, a pioneering sports platform dedicated to creating global partnerships for Pakistan’s sporting ecosystem.

In this regard, a MoU was signed. This partnership marks a significant milestone for football in Pakistan, as a strong step for the development of football in the country. This also secures greater footballing ties between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

The partnership between Karachi United and Swindon Town FC aims to foster the exchange of best practices, open new player pathways, and provide advanced training for coaches at Karachi United. This initiative is set to elevate the level of football in Pakistan by integrating international standards and expertise into local practices, one step at a time.

“We are excited to begin working with Karachi United, a club who has similar values to our Academy and shared enthusiasm for youth development. The partnership will see us share football programme ideas, coach development strategies and insights in to how our environment caters to the needs of individuals through a variety of disciplines including S&C, Medical, Player Care, Education and Performance Psychology. It has been special to welcome KU to the UK, and even more so to our Academy home. As much as we hope it has brought new experiences for KU Youth, it has certainly brought a different experience for our boys through playing fixtures and building new relationships”. Alex Pike, Academy Manager, Swindon Town Football Club.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, the Karachi United ownership group of Taha Alizai, Imran Ali along with Ali Ata said, “We are excited about this collaboration as it allows us to further our goals for Football Excellence in Pakistan, allows opportunities for our youth to experience global football all the while helping us enhance our coaching capabilities to help build stronger skills set for the beautiful game at the grass roots.”

Founder and CEO of Prospect, Rizwan Raees Khan further said, “Pakistan has incredible athletes lacking global and local opportunities. Our partnership between Swindon Town FC and Karachi United aims to change that. We’re committed to fostering excellence and creating opportunities for Pakistani athletes and look forward to replicating this success in other sports.”

