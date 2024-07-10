AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Markets Print 2024-07-10

Tech shares drive China stocks higher

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by tech shares, as investors await the highly anticipated ‘Third Plenum’ meeting where some stimulus measures are expected to be announced, while Hong Kong shares closed roughly flat. The CSI information technology index jumped 3.7%, leading China stocks higher. Trading turnover has fallen, mutual fund issuance has cooled, and northbound outflows have appeared, UBS analysts said in a note.

“But from here, we think the downside is limited. Underpinning A-shares are the government’s repeated assurances this year that it would safeguard capital markets,” UBS analysts said. China’s new yuan loans likely more than doubled in June from May, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as the central bank kept up policy support for the economy amid a shaky recovery. China’s Communist Party will hold a long-delayed third plenum from July 15-18, where some fiscal and financial reform measures are likely to be revealed. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.26% at 2,959.37.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.12%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.94%, the consumer staples sector up 0.35%, the real estate index up 0.28% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.35%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.74% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.434%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.45%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.96%. At 07:32, the yuan was quoted at 7.2718 per US dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.268. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 20.14 points or 0.11% at 17,443.15. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.26% to 6,247.88.

China stocks UBS CSI300 Index MSCI Tech shares

