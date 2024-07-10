AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Power supply stable amid rains, says KE

Published 10 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Power supply to the city remained stable on Tuesday during the first scattered showers of the monsoon spell, said Karachi Electric (KE), saying its staff vigilantly monitored the situation and ensured network stability with uninterrupted power supply through 1800 of KE’s city-wide network of 2,100 feeders.

The remaining areas included those where the electricity supply was temporarily shut down owing to safety risks presented by a prevalence of Kundas or potential water logging. Power supply to these areas was also restored as soon as weather conditions subsided, and clearance was given by KE field teams.

KE teams remain proactively engaged with key departments of the government of Sindh, MET Department and the city administration to ensure smooth coordination for the city, amid forecasts of a monsoon season bringing above-average rainfall to the country.

A spokesperson KE urged citizens to prioritise their own safety and those around them. When outdoors, always maintain a clear, safe distance from electricity infrastructure. Even inside homes, avoid using appliances, especially water motors with wet hands or feet. For customers using generators as backup supply, it is strongly recommended to place them at an elevated, dry location with proper ventilation.

KE’s social media platforms, KE Live App, and WhatsApp self-service portal are the fastest channels for updates and customer complaints. In case of emergency electrical complaints, customers can contact 118 for assistance in line with the company’s protocols.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

