South Korean flour mills tender for 85,000 metric tons of wheat

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 03:12pm

HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills has issued a tender to purchase around 85,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, July 10. Some 50,000 tons is sought from the United States and 35,000 tons from Canada.

‘Action taken against three flour mills’

The US wheat was for shipment between Sept. 15-Oct. 15 and the Canadian between Sept. 1-30. A range of different wheat types was sought.

