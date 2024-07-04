AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
‘Action taken against three flour mills’

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) during its ongoing crackdown against the flour mills, dealers and retailers involved in hoarding or artificial price hike, checked 647 such points across the province during the last 24 hours.

Action has been taken against three mills in Lahore for involvement in fraud and artificial price hike. Fines of Rs 3 lakh have been imposed for violations of laws, and one flour mill’s license has been suspended.

Giving these details, Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that tampering with records and new price labelling on old bags have been detected. Action has been taken for not labelling the date of manufacture on flour bags, providing bogus records, and producing less flour than the approved ratio.

A total of 108 locations were checked in Multan Division, 86 in DG Khan, 56 in Bahawalpur, 82 in Rawalpindi, 65 in Gujrat, and 73 in Sargodha. Similarly, 52 locations were checked in the Gujranwala Division, 65 in Faisalabad, 32 in Lahore, and 28 in Sahiwal.

The Food Minister said that artificial flour shortages will not be tolerated in any circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

