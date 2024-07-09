AGL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
AIRLINK 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.64%)
BOP 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
DFML 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.54%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.21%)
FCCL 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
FFBL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (5.31%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.08%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.62%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 134.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.71%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.49%)
SEARL 61.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.32%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
UNITY 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 39.7 (0.46%)
BR30 27,675 Increased By 213.6 (0.78%)
KSE100 80,815 Increased By 249 (0.31%)
KSE30 25,811 Increased By 20.5 (0.08%)
Dalian iron ore eases on sluggish China demand, stimulus eyed

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 01:05pm

NEW DELHI: Dalian iron ore futures prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about demand in top consumer China, although investors hoped for more stimulus from a key meeting next week.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.5% lower at 834 yuan ($114.70) a metric ton.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 1% at $109.4 a ton.

“The market is hopeful that China’s Third Plenum will reveal further stimulus measures,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Economists and investors are awaiting for the Third Plenum to be held on July 15-18 with hundreds of China’s top Communist Party officials gathering in Beijing for the five-yearly meeting.

Iron ore falls on demand concerns, high stocks

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal up 0.3% and coke down 0.2%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange trended down.

Rebar eased 0.5%, hot-rolled coil slipped 0.6%, wire rod shed 0.6%, and stainless steel lost 1.7%.

