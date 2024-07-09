Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz says govt pursuing reforms agenda for economic growth

LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from Passport Control List

Building housing brokerage houses suffers ‘limited damage’, says PSX after fire incident

OGDC revitalises oil producing Kunnar-11 well in Sindh

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

