AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AIRLINK 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
DFML 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.71%)
DGKC 91.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.84%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 163.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.61%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.2%)
NBP 50.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
OGDC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.35%)
PIBTL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.89%)
PPL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TOMCL 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.93%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
TRG 60.24 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.28%)
UNITY 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,624 Increased By 49.3 (0.57%)
BR30 27,645 Increased By 183.3 (0.67%)
KSE100 80,862 Increased By 296.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 25,872 Increased By 82 (0.32%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates July 8, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Jul, 2024 08:19am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz says govt pursuing reforms agenda for economic growth

Read here for details.

  • LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from Passport Control List

Read here for details.

  • Building housing brokerage houses suffers ‘limited damage’, says PSX after fire incident

Read here for details.

  • OGDC revitalises oil producing Kunnar-11 well in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Read here for details.

  • Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Oil prices little changed, concern around hurricane damage eases

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Read more stories