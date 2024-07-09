AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 95.06 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (4.81%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
DFML 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.28%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.21%)
FCCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.18%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.72%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
KEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.14%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
NBP 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.35%)
OGDC 134.79 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.89%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.5%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
PPL 124.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
PRL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 59.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.06%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.8%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,629 Increased By 54.2 (0.63%)
BR30 27,657 Increased By 195.2 (0.71%)
KSE100 80,939 Increased By 373.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,882 Increased By 91.5 (0.35%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-09

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has permitted business transactions of goods trading between Gwadar Free Zone and tariff area in Pak rupees. The FBR has issued SRO 1006(I)/ 2024 to amend the Customs Rules 2001 here on Monday.

Previously, the draft of the amendments was issued under the SRO 805(I)/ 2024 dated June 3, 2024. Under the revised rules, the transaction between Gwadar free zone and tariff area shall be allowed in Pak rupees. The existing rules talked about the export (entry of goods into the zone from tariff area).

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Goods, excluding petty items, from the tariff area shall be admitted into the zone upon completion of export formalities which are observed for export to foreign countries provided that the transaction between Gwadar free zone and tariff area shall be allowed in Pak rupees, the rules stated.

Any goods removed from a zone for importation to tariff area shall be imported under the import procedure as laid down in the Act and the rules made there-under, provided that the transaction between Gwadar free zone and tariff area shall be allowed in Pak rupees, the rules added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Trade FBR PKR Gwadar Free Zone Pakistani rupees tariff areas of Pakistan goods business transactions

Comments

200 characters

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Oil prices little changed, concern around hurricane damage eases

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Read more stories