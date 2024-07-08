LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from Passport Control List

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to remove the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi, and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi from the passport control list (PCL), Aaj News reported.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while allowing petitions filed by Elahi and family members challenging the inclusion of their names in the PCL. The court announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments from the parties.

In his arguments, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the names of his clients were put on the PCL unlawfully and requested the court to direct the authorities to remove their names.

However, a federal law officer opposed the plea and requested the court to dismiss the petitions.

This is the second relief for the former Punjab chief minister in two months. On May 21, he was released from jail after his bail was approved in the money laundering case.

In a post on X, Elahi expressed gratefulness towards the judges who “supported the truth” and ordered his release.

“I am grateful to all those who prayed for me and supported me in this difficult time. The people of Gujarat suffered a lot of abuse and cruelty. Even our mandate was stolen in Gujarat,” he said while holding former interim CM Punjab and incumbent Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his arrest.