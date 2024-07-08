PM Shehbaz says govt pursuing reforms agenda for economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the government was pursuing reforms to steer the country out of prevailing challenges and put it onto a growth trajectory, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the Balochistan cabinet in Quetta, the premier said the reforms agenda including solarisation of tube wells was a quantum jump and it would put the country on the path of sustainable development.

The prime minister said the government had planned to shift over one million tube wells across the country to solar power to save fuel and expensive electricity.

He said the project would be completed with the cooperation of provinces.

Shehbaz added that 28,000 agriculture tube wells in Balochistan would be shifted to solar power.

The premier said the project would be completed within three months costing Rs55 billion, which he said would enable farmers to increase their under cultivation land and irrigation of crops more conveniently.

PM Shehbaz stated that a total of 300,000 students from all provinces would be sent to China for modern agricultural training, and Balochistan had been given a 10% quota for that initiative, he added.

The prime minister said the demand of the Balochistan government for a 100% increase in the provincial budget had been fulfilled.

He informed that the federal government, in collaboration with the Balochistan government, would undertake joint efforts for the development of the province.

The premier said the educated and skilled youth of Balochistan would certainly play an important role in the development of the province and the country.

Shehbaz highlighted that funds had been allocated in the federal budget for the establishment of Danish Schools in Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz also assured to take every possible step for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.