Elah, son allowed to travel abroad

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2024 05:55am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the interior ministry to remove the names of PTI President Parvez Elahi, his son and a daughter-in-law from the no fly lists and allow them to travel abroad.

The court passed this order in the petitions of Pervez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi.

Earlier the counsel of Pervez Elahi contended that his client wanted to proceed to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. However, he said the respondent authorities placed the name of the petitioner in the Passport Control List on the recommendations of the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The lawyer stated that the respondents had not furnished any material to demonstrate that a mandatory approval of the federal government was sought to place the petitioner in the list.

About Rasikh Elahi and his wife, the counsel said the respondents placed them on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He said the petitioners had been granted bail in all the cases registered against them. He said the couple wished to perform Umrah and they had already booked their return ticket.

The court allowed the petitions and directed the respondents to immediately remove the names of the petitioners from the ECL and the passport control list.

