Govt announces to introduce fortified flour across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the introduction of fortified flour across the province. The use of fortified flour rich in vitamins will significantly reduce the medical problems of children and women. The bags will be unique from the common flour bags as these will be colourful bags.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin made this announcement during a meeting with the representatives of the flour millers on Monday.

The millers submitted the hardships and problems faced by the industry due to recently introduced taxation measures by the government. Measures of public relief also came under discussion at the meeting.

The Minister announcing the introduction of fortified flour said that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) would have the authority to check the quality of fortified flour in the market. He said if corruption is proven in the issuance of flour permits, a case will be registered against the concerned officer in anti-corruption. There is no scope for corruption or manipulation in the Punjab Food Department, Bilal Yasin warned.

The Association representatives including PFMA Central Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad, Iftikhar Mattoo and others requested the Minister to take up the issue of making the flour millers withholding tax agent with the federal government.

It may be recalled here that the Association had already announced a strike from July 11, 2024, if the government rejected their demand to withdraw withholding tax on flour mills.

