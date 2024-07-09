Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Punjab govt approves 7 uplift schemes

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved seven development schemes, including the solarisation of agricultural tube wells, worth over Rs24 billion.

Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan chaired a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Monday. Punjab Planning and Development Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Punjab Communication and Works Secretary Sohail Ashraf, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, the members of the P&D Board, the head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the meeting approved the Chief Minister’s Programme for Solarisation of Agricultural Tube Wells in Punjab at the cost of Rs9000 million and the Protection against Erosive Action for River Chenab along the left side in District Hafizabad (Kot Kameer and Behak Ahmad Yar) at the cost of Rs848.966 million.

In addition to this, the rehabilitation and improvement of 45-km Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road (between Makuana Bypass and Syed Wala Okara Road via Syed Wala Interchange Motorway M-3) at the cost of Rs3801 million and Ghazi Road connecting the Lahore Ring Road on Ferozpur Road at the cost of Rs530 million were approved.

Among the other development schemes approved included: the rehabilitation and improvement of a 12 km road from Syedwala to Jaranwalain District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs1320 million; rehabilitation and improvement of 61-km Faisalabad Satiana Tandlianwala Mari Pattan-Okara Road at the cost of Rs3451 million; and rehabilitation of 27 km Sahiwal Arifwala Road at the cost of Rs5490 million.

