Need stressed to digitalise Customs appraisement system

KARACHI: Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President FPCCI said that Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South) Mohsin Rafiq has agreed with FPCCI stand to improve ease of doing business benchmarks vis-a-vis Customs during clearance at Customs appraisement.

The only way forward to cut human interaction is to expedite digitalization of the Customs appraisement system on a priority, he added.

Asif Sakhi, VP FPCCI, stressed that the correct, fair and timely imposition of GST and income tax is very critical for the business, industry and trade community – as it directly affects the production and industrial processes for availability and cost of raw materials.

He reiterated FPCCI’s stance that any delays at Customs stage increases the demurrages and detention charges for the business community – and, terminal operators and shipping companies charge them exorbitantly. We do not want any concessions, exemptions or waivers; but, we want our due and rightful facilitation during Customs appraisement.

He maintained that Custom House and its staff in Karachi should be made more hospitable, amicable and facilitative as it will promote liaison and compliance from the traders. WeBOC was meant to be a 24/7 facility; but, it is not being operated as such and shortage of staff is the primary reason for issues, he added.

Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, highlighted that business community can provide thousands of real-time and realistic prices to the customs without charging a penny; therefore, Customs appraisement should take them onboard.

We, at FPCCI, are willing to play the role of a bridge between the stakeholders of the system from either side, he added.

