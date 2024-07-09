Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PCB conducts players’ fitness tests

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Jul, 2024 07:02am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is conducting fitness tests, for the first time ever in 104 districts across the 16 regions in the country.

Over 2,300 players are appearing in the ongoing countrywide fitness tests. These tests are being conducted as per the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision for incorporating a culture of fitness at grassroots level.

In order to assemble the squads for the Regional Inter District Senior Tournament 2024-25, 23 players in each district have been short-listed after the Challenge Cup that took place in April and May 2024. These 23 players in each district are undergoing strenuous fitness and strength testing under the watchful eye of the respective district and regional coaches and trainers.

Comments

