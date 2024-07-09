Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 175,852 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,754 tonnes of import cargo and 61,098 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 114,754 comprised of21,535 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,391 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 1,320 tonnes of Dap, 78,508 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 61,098 comprised of 46,805 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,912 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo & 10,381 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Around, 09 ships, namely Sofia Express, Kanchana Naree, Songa Neptune, MT Shalamar, Bow Clipper, Xin Lian Chang, Caravel, Mercurius &Mt Quettaberthat Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Kmtc Colombo, Ym Express, Ssl Godavari, Source Blessing, Msc Rania, Wan Hai 621, Sofia Express, Bow Clipper & Xin Lian Changa sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, APL Antwerp, Wawasan Topaz and Umm Bab left the port on today morning while another containers ship ‘Nave Andromeda’ is expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 83,332 tonnes, comprising 69,953 tonnes imports cargo and 13,379 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,833 Containers (1,046 TEUs Imports and 787 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Thakhira’ & another containers ship ‘MSC Mundra VIII’ are expected to take berths at respectively EETL and QICT on today 08th July, while an other containers ship ‘MSC United VIII’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 9th June, 2024.

