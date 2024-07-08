Omer’s house raided after ATC Sargodha issues arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Sunday conducted a raid at the residence of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omer Ayub to comply with an arrest warrant issued by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha. However, the leader of the opposition was not present and the police had to leave.

The ATC Sargodha has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

In a statement on social media platform, X, confirmed that the warrants have been issued, and slammed the “desperate” authorities for trying to send him behind the bars. “Bailable arrest warrants issued for me by ATC Sargodha, but Mianwali Police and Islamabad Police teams went to my Islamabad house to arrest me a few minutes ago,” Ayub said in the statement.

“The form 47 federal government, Punjab government, and agencies must be very desperate to arrest the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly,” he added. “They will prove beyond doubt that there is no rule of law in Pakistan,” he maintained, and vowed that the party would continue their struggle until PTI founder Imran Khan comes back into power.

