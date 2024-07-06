Cabinet Division has 18 bulletproof cars, 6 helicopters; Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet was informed that the Cabinet Division has a total of 18 bulletproof vehicles and six helicopters, out of which, three are active.

The committee was also informed that the Cabinet Division did not purchase any new vehicles after the 2016 policy.

The Standing Committee also sought a detailed report from the Cabinet Division about helicopters which were hired on rent.

The committee met with Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan in the chair at Parliament House on Friday.

About the Toshakhana, the committee was told that the Toshakhana policy was amended last year, according to which no one can keep any gift worth more than $300. The official of the Cabinet Division said that the gifts are put on display in Parliament House, the President’s House or the Prime Minister’s House.

He said that according to the new policy made by the federal government, the value of the gift is estimated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and an outside expert. He said that in the past, government employees could participate in the Toshakhana auction, now under the new policy, government employees will not be able to participate in the auction. The Standing Committee sought the details of the Toshakhana to be received after February 2023.

The matter regarding the verification of documents in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was discussed in the meeting. The committee chairman said that people are not getting appointments for many months for verification of document. He claimed that there is a mafia active and the people are being humiliated. He said that the ministry should take measures to resolve the problems of the people and provide facilities to them. The Standing Committee decided that these issues would also be discussed with the foreign minister.

In the standing committee meeting, the members of the committee also expressed concern over the late release of the public holidays’ notification.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that public holidays are notified at 12:00 pm and Eid is the next day. He said that the Standing Committee should inform the prime minister that the notification should be issued at an appropriate time.

The special secretary also briefed the Standing Committee about the relevant organisations Abundant Property Organization, East Recovery Unit, Institution Reforms Cell, Islamabad Club, National Archives of Pakistan, PTDC, PCB and Print Corporation of Pakistan.

Chairman Committee Senator Rana Mahmood said that the Standing Committee should be informed about the total number of properties of Abundant Property and how many have been rented out and how much rent is coming. He said that complete details should be informed in the next meeting.

The chairman committee summoned the administrators and secretary of the Islamabad Club to the next meeting.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said what are the conditions to become a member of the Islamabad Club? He added that if a member has a second wife, can she become a member of the Islamabad Club? He said that in any other club in the country there is no ban, then why is it in the Islamabad club? The committee sought a detailed report about it in the next meeting.

On which the Special Secretary Cabinet Division said that the Cabinet Division has no role in becoming a member, it is an internal problem of the club.

About the authorities under the Cabinet Division, it was the Committee regulatory authorities including Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), NEPRA, New Pakistan Housing Development Authority, OGRA, PTA, PIPRA, Special Technology Zone Authority, National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing Terrorism Authority, National Seed Development Authority and Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority are under the Cabinet Division.

