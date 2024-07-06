AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
Published 06 Jul, 2024

Zong 4G, LESCO initiate strategic partnership

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, has initiated a strategic partnership with Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to bolster business communication services and address LESCO's telecommunications needs.

The partnership was officially formalized during a signing ceremony here on Friday, led by Farhan Zakir, Zong 4G’s Regional Director of Corporate Sales, said a Zong's spokesperson.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Zong’s corporate clientele. Through this collaboration, the telecom operator aims to provide necessary telecom services to LESCO by leveraging its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive business solutions, including GSM, MBB, inter-office connectivity and smart meter connectivity. Following LESCO’s tender for telecom requirements, Zong emerged as the successful bidder, securing the contract and solidifying this strategic partnership.

Expressing enthusiasm for this partnership, Farhan Zakir said that this collaboration marks an important milestone for Zong 4G, underscoring our commitment to enhancing business communication services with innovative technology and reliable support. “By joining forces with LESCO, we aim to deliver unparalleled telecom solutions that will drive operational efficiency and contribute to the digital transformation of the energy sector in Pakistan,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

