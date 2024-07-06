MoFA to resume Apostille legalisation process from 8th

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will resume the Apostille legalisation process from Monday (July 8) for walk-ins at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its liaison offices in Lahore and Karachi.

“With effect from Monday, 08 July 2024, Apostille legalization process will open for walk-ins at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its liaison offices at Lahore and Karachi. No appointments are required,” Foreign Office announced through a statement.

Fee structure for Apostille certification, included: personal and educational documents – Rs 3,000 per document; legal documents – Rs 4,500 per document; and commercial documents – Rs 12,000 per document.

Meanwhile, sources said that no online appointment will be made till further order. They said that the online appointments will likely be started in coming five to six months.

