Anti-smog campaign launched in Punjab

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has announced a major campaign in Punjab aimed at combating smog, safeguarding public health, and tackling pollution.

The initiative includes a crackdown on industrial emissions, factory operations, and vehicular exhaust.

During the Multi-Sectoral Anti-Smog Action Plan review meeting, chaired by the Senior Minister, she emphasized the imposition of penalties for crop residue burning. Government machinery across the province has been placed on high alert. Sector-specific monitoring plans for pollutants and toxic substances in the air have been devised, alongside a master plan for implementing directives from the Chief Minister’s Office, she added.

