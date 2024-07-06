ATC suspends non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur after he surrendered before the court in a case about protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra while hearing the case, suspended Gandapur’s warrants after he appeared before it in the case registered against him at the Industrial Area police station following the protest against the ECP’s decision regarding the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, Gandapur came to the rostrum and told the court that due to official engagements, he could not appear before the court.

After marking the attendance of Gandapur, the judge said that the next hearing of the case would be held on July 8.

To this, Gandapur requested the court to fix the hearing of this case after Muharram given the sensitivity of the month in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till July 29.

Meanwhile, Gandapur and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub appeared before the ATC court along with their counsel Sardar Masroof in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the court, Gandapur said that there are no differences in the PTI and the whole party is making efforts for the release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

