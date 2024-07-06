Pakistan’s first 4-wheel UEV unveiled

KARACHI: Team Envision of PNEC-NUST on Friday unveiled Pakistan’s first four-wheel Urban Electric Vehicle.

Speaking at an unveiling event held at local hotel here, Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed, Commandant of PNEC NUST said that Team Envision has participated in 17 events, raising the country’s flag in 14 countries.

He informed the participants that Team Envision with this four-wheel Urban Electric Vehicle would represent Pakistan in upcoming event to be held in Turkey.

While congratulating Team Envision for achieving the milestone of Pakistan’s first four-wheel Urban Electric Vehicle, the chief guest Rear Admiral Mazhar Mehmood Malik he said: “The time (15 years) you spent on this project is actually your investment, which will pay you in your practical life.” He also advised them to carry the country’s flag very high as they are the ambassadors of the country. A large number of students, parents and others attended the event.

