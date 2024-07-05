Meta drives conversations on responsible content creation with Pakistan’s Facebook community

KARACHI: Meta has collaborated with Ali Gul Pir – Pakistani content creator and comedian – to host a four-episode weekly podcast ‘CreatewithCare’, it was announced in a press release.

“It has been designed to foster candid conversations with the Facebook community about building connections for positive experiences and creating content thoughtfully, the press release added.

“The last episode of the podcast was recorded live at a Meet & Greet event that Meta hosted at Avari Towers Karachi on Sunday, June 29. Content creators, Amtul Baweja and Mansoor Qureshi participated as guests and discussed the importance of sharing with care online.”

Dr. Priyanka Bhalla, Meta’s Head of Safety Policy for South Asia, joined the conversation and discussed tools that are accessible to Facebook users to keep themselves safe on the platform.

“At Meta, we want people to have safe, positive experiences online. We provide tools and resources to help them enjoy their time on our platforms while staying safe and away from harmful content and unwanted contact,” she was quoted as saying.

The event in Karachi is part of Meta’s initiative to connect with the Facebook community in Pakistan. It was attended by content creators, Facebook Group admins, digital publications and small business owners who started their journeys on Facebook.