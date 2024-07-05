AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: High gold prices dull activity in India and China

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 05:32pm

Physical gold dealers in India offered discounts for the ninth consecutive week due to high prices, as they await a potential import duty reduction in the upcoming budget, while top consumer China also saw weakness in demand.

Gold demand in India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer and a major importer, has slowed as rising prices deterred buyers who are awaiting a potential import duty cut in the upcoming budget.

Domestic prices were trading around 72,600 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, after hitting a record high of 74,442 rupees in May.

“Every year before the budget, jewellers speculate about possible duty cuts and avoid making purchases. This year is no exception,” said a Kolkata-based dealer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is likely to present India’s budget in July.

Indian dealers offered a discount of up to $11 an ounce over official domestic prices – inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies, versus last week’s discount of $9.

Asia gold: India demand tepid, China premiums dip on elevated prices

“Elevated prices have dampened retail demand across the country. In rural areas, farmers are busy with crop sowing activities as rainfall has picked up,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.

India’s annual monsoon rains covered the entire country on Tuesday, six days ahead of the usual time of arrival.

In China, dealers charged premiums of $11-$24 per ounce over international spot prices this week, compared with $12-$23 last week.

“Gold activity in China continues to highlight weakness in retail and wholesale demand, judging by latest data, as high prices weigh on it,” Hugo Pascal, precious metals trader at InProved, said.

Meanwhile, gold was sold at par to $3 premiums in Singapore and at par to $2 premiums in Hong Kong.

“We are seeing greater customer interest in sales and inquiries in silver bars and coins, partly due to higher gold prices,” said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer Silver Bullion.

In Japan, bullion was sold at par to $0.50 premiums.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Asia Gold gold markets Asia Gold price asian gold

Comments

200 characters

Asia gold: High gold prices dull activity in India and China

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

At least three killed, several injured in Mardan bomb blast

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Transaction complete: UBL sells off stake in its UK subsidiary to Bestway Group

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Pakistan’s DealCart announces $3mn seed round led by international investors

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Gold price per tola increases another Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Read more stories