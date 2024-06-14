AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: India demand tepid, China premiums dip on elevated prices

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 05:30pm

Gold demand in India remained tepid this week despite a recent correction in prices, as buyers postponed purchases in the absence of any major festivals, while premiums in top consumer China slid on weak consumer sentiment and elevated spot prices.

“Retail buying is not picking up. Buyers are hoping prices will fall further and are delaying purchases,” a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank said.

In India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer and a major importer, domestic prices were trading around 71,500 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, after hitting a record high of 74,442 rupees last month.

Indian dealers offered a discount of up to $10 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies, versus last week’s discount of $14.

The wedding season is nearly over so jewellers are not in a hurry to replenish inventories, an Ahmedabad based dealer said.

In China, dealers charged premiums of $18-$26 per ounce over international spot prices this week compared with $27-$32 last week.

Asia Gold: Price dip fails to spur India retail demand; China premiums dip

“Chinese jewellery sales face a double threat: weak consumer sentiment and rising gold prices. Lower spending, particularly in inland areas, could dampen overall sales,” Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China, at MKS PAMP said.

Top consumer China’s central bank held off gold purchases for its reserves last month after 18 months of consecutive buying, official data showed last week.

“Who doesn’t rest after running a marathon? Central banks around the world are still buying gold and China won’t be an exception,” Hugo Pascal, precious metals trader at InProved said.

Industry officials at the Singapore metals conference this week said demand for gold in Asia is surging despite prices hovering near the record highs hit in May, as buyers snap up the metal to hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Gold was sold at par to $2.10 premiums in Singapore and at par to $2 premiums in Hong Kong.

In Japan, bullion was sold at $0.25-$0.50 premiums, unchanged from last week.

Gold Prices gold market Gold trade Asia Gold price asian gold

Comments

200 characters

Asia gold: India demand tepid, China premiums dip on elevated prices

Pakistan’s tax-heavy budget likely to land IMF bailout, but stoke tensions

FY2024-25: Sindh govt presents Rs3.056 trillion ‘balanced’ budget

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at new record high as bulls continue to dominate

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

India’s forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

Read more stories