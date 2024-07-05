AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
Michelin Guide reveals 2024 Dubai list

  • New Michelin-starred restaurants include Row on 45, Orfali Bros, Smoked Room
Published July 5, 2024
Michelin unveiled The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024, adding new restaurants to its esteemed list. This was announced during a ceremony held at the One&Only One Za’abeel hotel on Thursday.

The headline news this year is the awarding of Two MICHELIN Stars to British chef Jason Atherton’s Row on 45, who said, “I fell in love with Dubai the moment I came here.

“Gordon Ramsay sent me here years ago. I met my wife here. We got married here. This is really a dream come true, getting two stars here,” he was quoted as saying by The National.

The restaurant serves a multi-course tasting menu to just 22 guests. The name derives from an acronym of ‘Refinement of Work’ and its location on the 45th floor of the Grosvenor House hotel.

Additionally, the guide awarded One MICHELIN Star to 4 other restaurants – La Dame de Pic Dubai, Smoked Room, Sagetsu by Tetsuya and Orfali Bros.

This year, the Young Chef Award was awarded to Jesus Lobato Suarez who, at just 30 years old, is Head Chef at Smoked Room.

Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

The guide also added 6 new Bib Gourmands – a distinction awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three course meals.

Among those included DUO Gastrobar, Berenjak, Hoe Lee Kow, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Konjiki Hototogisu and Revelry.

Last year’s winners all retained their single-star status. These are 11 Woodfire, Al Muntaha, Armani/Ristorante, Avatara, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Hakkasan, Hoseki, Moonrise, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez and Torno Subito.

According to the Michelin website, one star is conferred on venues that use “top-quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard”.

11 new restaurants joining the Michelin selected list are listed below.

  • Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia
  • Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco
  • Cinque
  • DuangDy by BO.LAN
  • Jara by Martin Berasategui
  • LPM
  • Qabu by Paco Morales
  • Riviera by Jean Imbert
  • StreetXO
  • TERO
  • The Guild

The Opening of the Year for 2024 was awarded to The Guild. The guide praised the venue, ICD Brookfield, where it is located.

“From a coffee shop to a greenhouse-style meeting room, a cocktail bar to a choice of two restaurants, whatever it is you’re looking for, you’ll find it here.”

“The Guild is strikingly designed, deservedly busy, run with confidence and ability, and is a great addition to the city’s dining scene,” as noted by Michelin.

In 2022, Michelin awarded 11 restaurants in Dubai with its coveted stars for excellence in dining, making the emirate its 36th destination.

“Home to more than two hundred nationalities, Dubai has emerged from a trading port in the Arabian Gulf to become one of the world’s most diverse business and travel destinations,” noted Michelin.

Dubai’s inclusion is a recognition of the different nationalities “bringing their experience, their background and culture into every single bite,” Issam Kazem, CEO of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce, told AFP back then.

