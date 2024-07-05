AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
Nasir inspects solar systems installed at 2 hospitals

Published 05 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited Dow Medical Hospital (Ojha Campus) and Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad to inspect the solar system.

Nasir Shah said a solar system of 245.16kw has been installed at Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad. This system will save Rs26.7 million annually.

He said last year 594092.81 units were obtained from this system.

He said according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, public welfare projects are ongoing in the entire province, providing electricity to government buildings through solarization will also reduce the burden of the government, while the construction of solar parks is also a vision of the chairman.

According to this, it will be possible to provide cheap electricity, Nasir maintained.

