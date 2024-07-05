PFA inspects 141 food points in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has inspected 141 eateries including fruit shops and fast food points to ensure safe, healthy and quality food across the province.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority imposed Rs280,000 fine on Food Business Operators (FBOs) and served warning notices for improvement to nine others. The authority also discarded 1,050 litres of substandard cooking oil, 850kg of prohibited calcium carbide and 350kg of chemically contaminated fruits.

