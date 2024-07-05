AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Markets Print 2024-07-05

Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Thursday, tracking loss in the Dalian soyoil contract, while the market awaited for export and production data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 15 ringgit, or 0.37%, to 4,067 ringgit ($864.03) a metric ton on the closing.

“The futures is influenced by external factors while waiting for the MPOB exports data and production figures for leads,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Palm oil inventories in the world’s second-biggest producer Malaysia rose for a third consecutive month in June as exports slowed, while output fell from the previous month, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks were seen at 1.83 million metric tons, up 4.53% from May-end, according to the median estimate of 12 traders, planters and analysts polled by Reuters.

The MPOB data is scheduled to be released on July 10. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 0.50%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.05%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for Independence Day holiday.

