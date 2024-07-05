PTI rejects power tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday vehemently rejected the massive Rs 5.72 per unit increase in power tariff and called the move an economic murder of the poverty-stricken and inflation-weary masses.

Reacting to the federal cabinet’s approval of increase in the basic tariff of electricity, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that PTI strongly denounced the exorbitant hike in power tariff, which would further compound the woes of the people.

He said that the “mandate-thief” government and anti-people regime were hell-bent on economic murder of the people, adding after the passage of the tax-laden cruel budget, an excessive surge in the basic price of electricity would not only affect the purchasing power of the people, but it would also ruin the domestic economy.

He went on to say that the government lacked a public mandate and was targeting and burdening the middle and the salaried class while providing every possible relief to the elite and privileged class.

He made it clear that it was not possible to safeguard and protect the interest of the country and the people until the return of power from the “non-representative mandate-thief” government to the people. He demanded that the “mandate thieves” should bring the per unit price of the electricity at the level of April 2022 to give some respite to the inflation-stricken masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024