KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 04, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 Clean Load Alpine Marine Thrasher HSFO Services Pvt Lt 01-07-2024 B-11/B-12 Kang Yu Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistics 02-07-2024 B-13/B-14 Rubaiyat Load Crystal Sea Hanif Clinkers Services Pvt Lt 29-06-2024 B-14/B-15 Camellia 8 Disc General Seahawks Asia Cargo Global Pvt Ltd 02-07-2024 B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024 Majesty Pvt Ltd Nmb - 1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 20-06-2024 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Wan D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 02-06-2024 Hai 621 Container Ship B-28/B-29 Ym D/L Inshipping Pvt 30-06-2024 Express Container Ship ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/Saptl-1 X-Press D/L X-Press Feeders Cassiopeia Container Shipping Agency 03-07-2024 Ship Saptl-3 Ts Keelung D/L Sharaf Shipping 02-07-2024 Container Agency Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Rubaiyat Hanif 04-07-2024 Load Clinkers Crystal Sea Services Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ssl Godavari 04-07-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Ship Pvt Ltd Source 04-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Blessing Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd Bam Arion 04-07-2024 L/7000 Rice Ocean World Pvt Ltd KachanaNaree 04-07-2024 D/44051 Seahawks Pvt Ltd General Cargo Anassa 04-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt Ltd Bow Clipper 05-07-2024 D/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt Ltd Hyundai Tokyo 05-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd Xin Lian Chang 05-07-2024 D/L Container Pak Shaheen Ship Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zhong Gu Bo Hai 04-07-2024 Container Ship - Hyundai Mars 04-07-2024 Container Ship - Karina Danica 04-07-2024 General Cargo - M.t. Lahore 04-07-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 V-Due Corn Crystal Sea July04, 2024 Ser ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT CMB Coal GSA July03, 2024 Jordaens ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Mulberry Palm oil Alpine Marine July03, 2024 Express ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT W-Kyrenia Container GAC July03, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK July03, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Mogas Alpine July03, 2024 Turquoise ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Journey Canola Ocean Serv July01, 2024 Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Marangas LNG GSA July03, 2024 Asclepius ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Cape Town Container GAC July 4th, 2024 Alora Rice Star Shipping -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK July 4th, 2024 Hafnia Turquoise Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine July 4th, 2024 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- FSM LPG Trans Marine -do- Achilleas-S Coal Burjo Rjee Kawa -do- Nave Andromeda Mogas Alpine -do- Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. Waiting for Berths Atlantic Spirit Palm Hong Kong -do- Kernel ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= San-Francisco- Bridge Container GAC July 4th, 2024 X-Press Altair Container GAC -do- MSC United Container MSC PAK July 5th, 2024 Teno Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

