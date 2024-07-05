KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 04, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-3 Clean Load Alpine Marine
Thrasher HSFO Services Pvt Lt 01-07-2024
B-11/B-12 Kang Yu Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistics 02-07-2024
B-13/B-14 Rubaiyat Load Crystal Sea
Hanif Clinkers Services Pvt Lt 29-06-2024
B-14/B-15 Camellia 8 Disc General Seahawks Asia
Cargo Global Pvt Ltd 02-07-2024
B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024
Majesty Pvt Ltd
Nmb - 1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 20-06-2024
International
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Wan D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 02-06-2024
Hai 621 Container Ship
B-28/B-29 Ym D/L Inshipping Pvt 30-06-2024
Express Container Ship
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Saptl-2/Saptl-1 X-Press D/L X-Press Feeders
Cassiopeia Container Shipping Agency 03-07-2024
Ship
Saptl-3 Ts Keelung D/L Sharaf Shipping 02-07-2024
Container Agency Pvt Ltd
Ship
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Rubaiyat Hanif 04-07-2024 Load Clinkers Crystal Sea
Services Pvt Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Ssl Godavari 04-07-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Ship Pvt Ltd
Source 04-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Blessing Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Bam Arion 04-07-2024 L/7000 Rice Ocean World
Pvt Ltd
KachanaNaree 04-07-2024 D/44051 Seahawks Pvt Ltd
General Cargo
Anassa 04-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt Ltd
Bow Clipper 05-07-2024 D/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt Ltd
Hyundai Tokyo 05-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd
Xin Lian Chang 05-07-2024 D/L Container Pak Shaheen
Ship Pvt Ltd
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Zhong Gu
Bo Hai 04-07-2024 Container Ship -
Hyundai Mars 04-07-2024 Container Ship -
Karina Danica 04-07-2024 General Cargo -
M.t. Lahore 04-07-2024 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-2 V-Due Corn Crystal Sea July04, 2024
Ser
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT CMB Coal GSA July03, 2024
Jordaens
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Mulberry Palm oil Alpine Marine July03, 2024
Express
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT W-Kyrenia Container GAC July03, 2024
2nd Container Terminal
QICT MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK July03, 2024
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Hafnia Mogas Alpine July03, 2024
Turquoise
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Sea Journey Canola Ocean Serv July01, 2024
Seed
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Marangas LNG GSA July03, 2024
Asclepius
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC July 4th, 2024
Alora Rice Star Shipping -do-
EXPECTED Departures
MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK July 4th, 2024
Hafnia
Turquoise Mogas Alpine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine July 4th, 2024
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
FSM LPG Trans Marine -do-
Achilleas-S Coal Burjo Rjee Kawa -do-
Nave
Andromeda Mogas Alpine -do-
Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. Waiting for Berths
Atlantic Spirit Palm Hong Kong -do-
Kernel
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
San-Francisco-
Bridge Container GAC July 4th, 2024
X-Press Altair Container GAC -do-
MSC United Container MSC PAK July 5th, 2024
Teno Container GAC -do-
