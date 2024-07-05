AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
Markets Print 2024-07-05

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 04, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              Clean          Load           Alpine Marine
                  Thrasher       HSFO           Services Pvt Lt    01-07-2024
B-11/B-12         Kang Yu        Disc General   Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistics        02-07-2024
B-13/B-14         Rubaiyat       Load           Crystal Sea
                  Hanif          Clinkers       Services Pvt Lt    29-06-2024
B-14/B-15         Camellia 8     Disc General   Seahawks Asia
                                 Cargo          Global Pvt Ltd     02-07-2024
B-16/B-17         Crimson        Load Talc      Swift Shipping     02-07-2024
                  Majesty                       Pvt Ltd
Nmb - 1           Muslim         Load Rice      Al Faizan          20-06-2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Wan            D/L            Riazeda Pvt Ltd    02-06-2024
                  Hai 621        Container Ship
B-28/B-29         Ym             D/L            Inshipping Pvt     30-06-2024
                  Express        Container Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/Saptl-1   X-Press        D/L            X-Press Feeders
                  Cassiopeia     Container      Shipping Agency    03-07-2024
                                 Ship
Saptl-3           Ts Keelung     D/L            Sharaf Shipping    02-07-2024
                                 Container      Agency Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Rubaiyat Hanif    04-07-2024     Load Clinkers                    Crystal Sea
                                                             Services Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ssl Godavari      04-07-2024     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
Source            04-07-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Blessing                         Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Bam Arion         04-07-2024     L/7000 Rice                      Ocean World
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
KachanaNaree      04-07-2024     D/44051                     Seahawks Pvt Ltd
                                 General Cargo
Anassa            04-07-2024     L/52000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Bow Clipper       05-07-2024     D/3000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                             Services Pvt Ltd
Hyundai Tokyo     05-07-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                 Ship                        Agencies Pvt Ltd
Xin Lian Chang    05-07-2024     D/L Container                    Pak Shaheen
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhong Gu
Bo Hai            04-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai Mars      04-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Karina Danica     04-07-2024     General Cargo                              -
M.t. Lahore       04-07-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              V-Due          Corn           Crystal Sea      July04, 2024
                                                Ser
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              CMB            Coal           GSA              July03, 2024
                  Jordaens
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mulberry       Palm oil       Alpine Marine    July03, 2024
                  Express
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              W-Kyrenia      Container      GAC              July03, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Fie-X      Container      MSC PAK          July03, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Mogas          Alpine           July03, 2024
                  Turquoise
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Journey    Canola         Ocean Serv       July01, 2024
                                 Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Marangas       LNG            GSA              July03, 2024
                  Asclepius
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                           July 4th, 2024
Alora             Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Fie-X         Container      MSC PAK                       July 4th, 2024
Hafnia
Turquoise         Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bitumen Kosei     Bitumen        Trans Marine                  July 4th, 2024
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
FSM               LPG            Trans Marine                            -do-
Achilleas-S       Coal           Burjo Rjee Kawa                         -do-
Nave
Andromeda         Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Suvari Reis       Cement         Universal Ship.           Waiting for Berths
Atlantic Spirit   Palm           Hong Kong                               -do-
                  Kernel
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
San-Francisco-
Bridge            Container      GAC                           July 4th, 2024
X-Press Altair    Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC United        Container      MSC PAK                       July 5th, 2024
Teno              Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

