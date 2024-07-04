AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian shelling wounds seven in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 02:34pm

KYIV: Russian shelling wounded seven people in the Ukrainian town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said via the Telegram messaging app.

The governor wrote earlier that Russian forces had attacked areas near Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Those attacks damaged infrastructure, four residential buildings, a gas pipeline and power line, he said.

One killed, six injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro

Nikopol has been subjected to Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

Russia Ukraine Russian forces Russian attacks Russian shelling Dnipropetrovsk region

Comments

200 characters

Russian shelling wounds seven in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Britons start voting in election expected to propel Labour to power

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices slip from multi-month highs on demand concerns

IMF lauds economic decisions, efforts to hike gas prices

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Amendment to SOEs law approved

Read more stories