AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,275 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,472 Decreased By -106.4 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One killed, six injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 10:44pm

KYIV: A Russian missile strike hit a nine-storey residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring six others, officials said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko warned the death toll would likely rise as more people remained trapped in the building where four upper storeys collapsed as a result of the attack.

A photograph published by Governor Serhiy Lysak on the Telegram messaging app and other images circulated on social media showed a badly damaged building that had smoke rising from a gaping hole in its upper storeys.

Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says

A 7-month-old infant was among the injured, Lysak added. Three people were in severe condition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukraine’s allies to step up supplies of air defences to help the military intercept Russia’s regular aerial attacks.

Dnipro, which had a pre-war population of almost one million people, is a major Ukrainian city that lies on the road to the east of the country where the most intense fighting with Russian forces is raging.

It has been regularly targeted by missile and drone strikes since Russia launched its February 2022 invasion. Russia denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy RUssia Ukraine war Russian missile strike

Comments

200 characters

One killed, six injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro

Govt passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan

Brokerage houses see inflation rate in Pakistan to go over 12% in June

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar in final session of FY24

Contempt of court: SC accepts Vawda, Kamal’s apologies

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on last day of FY2023-24

Pakistan’s Ismail Industries to set up subsidiary in UAE

Pakistan’s first Olympic markswoman guns for historic medal

PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

HRCP raises alarm over ‘gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan ahead of Doha talks

India’s forex reserves rise to $653.71 billion as of June 21

Read more stories