KSA eases tourist visa requirements for Pakistanis

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia, one of the top international destinations for Pakistani travellers, has eased tourist visa requirements with immediate effect, where applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of $ 750 or its equivalent.

Pakistani tourists’ arrival to Saudi grew 43 percent in 2023 compared with the previous year. Saudi Arabia is aiming to welcome 2.7 million Pakistani visitors in 2024.

To accommodate this growing demand, Saudi Arabia is making it easier for Pakistani travellers to obtain the visa prior to travel through one of six Tasheer offices established across Pakistan in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan.

The Tasheer offices offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrolment, status tracking, and passport delivery.

