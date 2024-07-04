JI Karachi chief calls on Iranian CG

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief, Munem Zafar along a delegation on Wednesday called on Iranian Consul General, Hassan Noriyan.

The delegation met the envoy at the Iranian diplomatic mission in Karachi and discussed the current situation in the region and issues of mutual interests.

The JI delegation led by Munem, also included JI Karachi Director Foreign Affairs Naveed Ali Baig and Deputy Secretary General Rashid Qureshi. The Iranian envoy welcomed the delegation and presented it with a souvenir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024