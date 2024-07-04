PFA launches operation against ‘adulteration mafia’

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday carried out a grand operation against adulteration mafia and spurious beverages that were produced with adulterated ingredients in the provincial metropolis.

The teams inspected popular brands of juices in Lahore City and Haji Park. The authority imposed Rs350,000 fine and registered an FIR against the accused over violations in the respective police station.

The PFA watchdog teams disposed of 550 litres of chemically contaminated juice, 150 litres of expired oil and a huge quantity of packing material.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the PFA filed a case against the owner after recovering fabricated juices and fake packing material. He said harmful juices were produced with artificial sweeteners, flavors, loose colors and hazardous chemicals.

He said the team found the brix value zero of juices during the screening tests. Apart from that, FBO was running a food business without getting a food license from the competent authority.

A team of PFA raided an outlet of a famous food point and imposed a hefty fine due to using prohibited ingredients and substandard cooking oil, cobwebs, abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene in the processing area. The administration of the outlet also failed to present the medicals of workers to the raiding team on the spot.

