AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-04

PFA launches operation against ‘adulteration mafia’

Recorder Report Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 07:39am

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday carried out a grand operation against adulteration mafia and spurious beverages that were produced with adulterated ingredients in the provincial metropolis.

The teams inspected popular brands of juices in Lahore City and Haji Park. The authority imposed Rs350,000 fine and registered an FIR against the accused over violations in the respective police station.

The PFA watchdog teams disposed of 550 litres of chemically contaminated juice, 150 litres of expired oil and a huge quantity of packing material.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the PFA filed a case against the owner after recovering fabricated juices and fake packing material. He said harmful juices were produced with artificial sweeteners, flavors, loose colors and hazardous chemicals.

He said the team found the brix value zero of juices during the screening tests. Apart from that, FBO was running a food business without getting a food license from the competent authority.

A team of PFA raided an outlet of a famous food point and imposed a hefty fine due to using prohibited ingredients and substandard cooking oil, cobwebs, abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene in the processing area. The administration of the outlet also failed to present the medicals of workers to the raiding team on the spot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA beverages food adulteration juice industry

Comments

200 characters

PFA launches operation against ‘adulteration mafia’

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

PM urges Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

Preferential market access: two states agree to explore possibilities

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories